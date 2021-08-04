A series of thunderstorms this week has sparked several new wildfires in and around Baker County, but crews have quickly stopped the new blazes.
Rain, and in some cases hail, that accompanied the lightning helped initial attack crews, said Joel McCraw, fire management officer for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest’s Whitman Ranger District.
The largest of the fires, sparked by lightning Monday evening, burned about 1.4 acres in the Miners Creek area north of Phillips Reservoir. The fire was reported by a citizen, and by the fire lookout on Mount Ireland, around noon on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Firefighters working on another lightning fire a couple miles away, near the top of Elkhorn Ridge, also saw the fire, McCraw said.
The Elkhorn Ridge fire, which was just west of the Baker City Watershed boundary, burned about a quarter of an acre. It was reported Monday evening around 7:45 p.m. and was controlled about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
McCraw said fire crews from the Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry, along with contracted bulldozers, had good road access to the Miners Creek fire.
The fire was “looking good” Wednesday morning, McCraw said.
Firefighters on the ground were joined by a couple of single-engine air tankers that dropped fire retardant, as well as a heavy helicopter that dropped about 30 bucketloads of water, each load around 660 gallons, McCraw said.
Another round of storms on Tuesday evening brought more lightning, as well as rain and hail, in the Sumpter Valley area as well as in the Sparta area northeast of Baker City.
Two fires were reported in that area Wednesday morning, both one-tenth of an acre. One fire, near Balm Creek, was controlled at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday. The other fire is near the Del Monte mine about one mile east of Sparta.
Lightning also started a fire in the Eagle Cap Wilderness. Firefighters had rappelled from a helicopter to reach that fire, which had burned about one acre Wednesday morning, McCraw said.
He said fire officials were taking airplane flights over the region Wednesday morning to look for other new fires.
McCraw said he expects some blazes will show up based on the amount of lightning from Monday’s and Tuesday’s storms. Lightning can start fires that smolder for days or even weeks, especially when rain falls to temporarily cool them.
“We’re trying to jump on them quick so we can be ready for the next one,” he said.
