Last spring the culprit was rain.
This spring it’s snow.
But in this case it doesn’t much matter whether the moisture is in liquid or frozen form.
Neither is conducive to fire.
For the second straight year, the weather has delayed the start of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest’s prescribed burning program.
In some areas slated for burning this spring, in the Sumpter Valley southwest of Baker City, a foot of snow covered the ground as recently as last week, said Trevor Lewis, assistant fire management officer for fuels on the Burnt-Powder Fire Zone.
That includes much of the south half of the Wallowa-Whitman.
In 2021 conditions were quite different.
On April 15 of that year, fire crews ignited about 535 acres of second-growth ponderosa pine forest between Phillips Reservoir and Highway 7.
The flames consumed old dead grass, mats of pine needles, fallen limbs and other debris that could fuel a wildfire in the much hotter, and drier, weather of summer.
Lewis and other fire managers were almost ready to start burning again in April 2022 when the first in a series of soggy storms arrived. The damp weather continued for much of the next month or so, largely squelching the prescribed burning season.
And now, in 2023, snow, which has lingered longer than usual due to chilly weather, has postponed burning.
But all is not yet lost, Lewis said.
With the year’s first heat wave forecast this weekend — temperatures could hit 80 at lower elevations — the snow should be gone soon.
And in some places, Lewis said, conditions can be suitable for prescribed burning just a couple days after the snow disappears.
Fire bosses call it a “burning window,” and some years it’s not open for long.
The goal is to have ground that’s not so dry that flames will spread too fast or burn too hot, but also not so soggy as to quickly squelch the blaze.
Typically the window opens only during spring or fall.
With lingering snow slowing the process, Lewis said the areas most likely to reach “prescription” for burning — another way of saying that window is open — are open ponderosa pine stands that have been burned within the past couple decades.
In those areas there’s less fuel on the ground, he said, and the grasses, pine needles, limbs and twigs dry relatively rapidly once the snow melts (or the rain stops).
The plan for those areas, including a couple hundred acres in Sumpter Valley and another unit north of Highway 7 near Whitney Valley, is a “maintenance” burn, Lewis said.
The goal is to prevent fuel from accumulating to the point where a wildfire, whether sparked by a lightning bolt or by people, would burn hot and fast.
Although this week’s warm weather will start to prop open the burning window, Lewis said it will likely close by mid to late May.
This year’s crop of grass, when it’s still green and lush, acts somewhat like snow or rain.
“That tall green grass won’t carry fire,” Lewis said.
In areas that haven’t been recently burned, or that are mixed conifer forests rather than predominantly ponderosa pine, there’s a different concern with prescribed fire later in the spring, he said.
There’s more fuel in those areas, and heat from a prescribed fire can persist, potentially leading to “holdover” fires as summer progresses.
