The Baker City Fire Department, a member of the Baker County Interagency Fire Prevention Team, along with fire departments and fire districts across the county is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”
National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 3-9.
It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.
“When an alarm makes noise — a beeping sound or a chirping sound — you must take action” said Lt. Ben Decker of Baker City Fire Department. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions on testing.”
The Baker City Fire Department and Baker County Interagency Fire Prevention Team share these tips:
• A continuous set of three loud beeps — beep, beep, beep — means smoke or fire. Get out and call 911, and remain outside.
• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is weak and must be changed.
• All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and should be replaced.
• Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
To find out more about National Fire Prevention Week history, programs and activities, go to www.fpw.org, or contact your local fire agency.
