Wade Williams Field is no stranger to the occasional breakout home run, but between 7 p.m. Sunday, May 15, and 3 p.m. the next day, someone broke in.
A thief or thieves equipped with boltcutters snapped two padlocks to gain entry to the concession stand and equipment storage at the baseball complex in south Baker City between Myrtle Street and the Powder River.
The larcenous tastes were singular, however, and no umpire gear or other equipment was taken, said Jason McClaughry, president of the Baker Little League, which maintains Wade Williams.
(The facility, which includes a regulation baseball field and two smaller fields that host teeball games, is owned by the Baker Elks Lodge.)
“What they stole was four boxes of candy and a couple garbage bags of pop cans,” McClaughry said.
Even some kinds of candy went unpilfered, suggesting the thieves might be bigger fans of chocolate than baseball.
“Twix, Snickers, M&Ms, those are our most expensive candies,” McClaughry said.
He said losses, with the locks, candy and cans, are estimated at about $300.
Baker City Police investigated on Monday, May 16, and took note of what all was stolen, but had little evidence to work with.
No cash is stored on the premises.
McClaughry said this week’s break-in wasn’t the first.
There has been at least one similar episode each season for the past three to four years, he said.
If you have leads on a suspect, such as someone with a sudden glut of candy, call the Baker City Police Department at 541-523-3644.
