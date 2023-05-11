The Oregon State Fire Marshal has awarded grants totaling $1,050,000 to five agencies in Baker County to cut brush and do other work to reduce the risk of wildfire and make it easier for fire crews to reach blazes.
The Fire Marshal approved 106 grants, totaling $18 million, through its Community Wildfire Risk Reduction program.
Grants are designed to help local agencies work with property owners to clear combustible debris from around homes and other buildings, creating “defensible spaces” where firefighters would have a better chance to stop a blaze.
“This grant will allow communities to create proactive, local solutions to lessen the impacts of wildfire,” state Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said in a press release. “We know that wildfire can happen anywhere in Oregon. Investing in communities in all areas of our state will bring much-needed community risk reduction and resiliency projects and programs to life.”
The biggest local award — $307,000 — is to the Baker County Road Department.
The department will trim trees and brush along sections of four roads near the eastern base of the Elkhorn Mountains west of Haines, all of which are the only access roads to the area.
• Bulger Flat Lane
• Big Muddy Creek Lane
• Little Muddy Creek Lane
• South Rock Creek Lane
Vegetation, and trees with trunks 18 inches in diameter and smaller, will be removed within 15 feet of the edge of the roads.
All roads are within the Rock Creek/Bulger Flat wildland-urban interface, where there are homes in and near forests that are vulnerable to wildfires. The 33,672-acre area, which has more than 120 homes and structures, is a high priority area in the county's Community Wildfire Prevention Plan.
The work is scheduled to take place this year and in 2024, and will take place within existing rights-of-way, according to the road department.
The project is intended to create a fuelbreak along the roads and to improve access for firefighters and first responders.
One mile of the Bulger Flat Road will be widened and stabilized to make access easier for fire equipment and evacuation easier for residents, and gravel will be added to sections of all four roads, totaling about six miles.
North Powder Rural Fire Protection District: $220,200
The district will use the grant to buy a skidsteer tractor equipped with a brush cutter, as well as a wood chipper, said Colby Thompson, the district’s fire chief.
The district will use the equipment to help property owners clear brush on their land, with a goal of creating a “defensible space” where firefighters could block a blaze, Thompson said.
The state grant also includes money to help the district operate the machinery for three years, he said.
Although the initial focus will be on properties within the fire district, crews can deploy the equipment outside the district as well, Thompson said.
After the machinery arrives — potentially this July — Thompson said the district will notify residents in the district that the service is available.
City of Sumpter: $124,300
The city, in a ponderosa pine forest about 28 miles west of Baker City, will use the money to help residents clear combustible debris from their properties.
“We are excited that Sumpter was awarded funding through this grant,” said Matt Armstrong, a spokesman for the city. “We are a small town with limited resources. It makes it difficult to fund initiatives focused on preventing wildland fires. The funds will go a long way toward building defensible spaces. We are truly grateful and are looking forward to working with the (Fire Marshal’s Office).”
Other recipients
• United Community Partners Inc.: $240,000. This community group is based in Halfway and will use the money for projects in the Pine Valley area.
• Unity Burnt River Fire and EMS: $158,150
Another grant
The Fire Marshal’s Office also awarded a grant for about $300,000 to the Baker Rural Fire Protection District to hire two full-time employees, which the volunteer district doesn’t have now.
Sean Lee, the district’s chief, said the district’s board had an emergency meeting on Tuesday, May 9 and voted to accept the grant.
However, Lee said the board hasn’t decided whether it will be able to use the grant or whether it will have to return the money to the state. The reason, he said, is that the board hasn’t received a list of the requirements that go along with the grant.
Although hiring full-time staff would benefit the district, Lee said that would also bring long-term costs that the grant wouldn’t cover.
The district, created in 1983, includes much of the Baker Valley between Baker City and Haines. It relies almost solely on a permanent property tax levy of 67 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
District voters narrowly defeated five-year property tax levy proposals in both the May 2022 and November 2022 elections. District officials proposed the levies to cover increasing costs due to inflation and to significant home construction in the district since it formed 40 years ago.
The district bought a new fire station last year on 23rd Street in the Elkhorn View Industrial Park in northwest Baker City, south of Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative.
