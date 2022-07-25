Eastern Oregon, like much of the country, is facing a severe shortage of workers. Baker County’s official seasonally adjusted unemployment continued at a record low of 4.0 percent in May.
What does that mean for employers? The Oregon Employment Department reported 225 open job listings in the first week of June for the county.
However, Bryan Tweit, Baker County’s economic development director, estimated the total to be about 400 jobs when listings from other sources, including social media, were added in. Tweit said just 62 people were receiving unemployment benefits at that time.
“That’s a very small pool to hire from,” Tweit said.
On the supply side, most of the pandemic-related factors which reduced the workforce have been reversed as health risks have subsided to a significant degree. In addition, record levels of pay and of inflation have added even more incentive for returning to work.
One group that hasn’t returned to work to a large degree is the record number who retired in 2020 and 2021, leaving a dent in the workforce.
The bigger issue is demand for workers, as most businesses have resumed and schools have reopened. Consumers here and across the country have to buying, traveling and using some of that pent-up energy and savings from the prior two years of restrictions.
As a result of the changing ratio of jobs to available workers, both employers and communities are looking for ways to compete for the small number of potential workers in almost all fields. Employers are increasing pay and benefits, offering flexible schedules and working arrangements, as well as advertising available jobs on many platforms.
To support their efforts, investors and local government entities are addressing some of the factors which limit the local pool of prospective employees. In Baker County, Tweit’s primary focus in economic development has shifted from attracting industries to attracting workers and keeping the ones who are here. Some of those strategies involve addressing needs for housing, child care, and training.
Workers need places to live
In Baker County, housing construction hasn’t keep pace with the growing demand. And that was true even before the pandemic. Local employers, such as school districts, the hospital and manufacturers report that many workers have passed up jobs here because they were unable to find adequate housing.
Population growth accounts for part of that shortage, as Baker City’s official population surpassed the 10,000 mark for the first time, according to the 2020 Census.
In addition, the emergence of the short-term rentals, such as bed-and-breakfasts and vacation rentals, has reduced the pool of potential homes even further.
Tweit places the number of short-term rentals at about 85 in Baker County. That represents a significant reduction in potential homes for local residents.
Long-term rental options, which have long been in short supply, have diminished even further due to higher profits in the short-term market. In addition, landlords have been frustrated by renters who damage property or don’t pay rent. This concern has been increased by legal protections for renters and other regulations, especially during the pandemic. Those who can find a house to rent also find high prices, often putting the option out of reach.
To address the housing need, several building and renovating projects are in the works in Baker City.
Veterans Village, near the Leo Adler Parkway on H Street, broke ground this summer and is scheduled for completion in 2023. The project is intended to provide affordable homes for veterans.
While being developed primarily by private investors, it also involves the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority and other government and nonprofit entities.
Several private home projects are in various stages of development around Baker City. These include a development between Birch Street and the freeway, another on Baker Street across from Sam-O Swim Center, and one in South Baker near Colorado Street.
In addition, Tweit said residential units are being developed in the former Antlers Hotel building and the building behind it.
While Tweit sees promise in these ventures, he emphasizes that the housing scarcity will not be solved quickly. With an estimated nine-month construction time for a single house, it will take some time before the demand is significantly reduced. Other factors such as inflation and rising interest rates will also impact the housing market.
