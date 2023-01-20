Gasoline prices have dropped, but Baker County continues to have the highest average price, by more than a quarter, among Oregon’s 36 counties.
That has been the case for the past month or so.
On Friday, Jan. 20, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.39 in Baker County, according to the AAA auto club.
That was 27 cents more than the average in Wallowa County, which had the second-highest average price at $4.12.
Another neighboring county, Union, had the third-highest average at $4.11.
Oregon’s average price was $3.69. The national average was $3.39.
In Baker City, where the average price has been higher than in outlying parts of the county, the average price on Friday was $4.45, down 13 cents from a week ago and 23 cents from a month ago.
The difference between Baker County’s average price and the second-place county has narrowed a bit over the past two weeks.
On Jan. 9, Baker County’s average price was $4.51, which was 32 cents higher than any other county. Since then the county’s average price has dropped by 12 cents, compared with a one-cent drop for Oregon overall. The national average price has increased by 11 cents during that period.
AAA’s Fuel Price Finder website doesn’t include Black’s Distributing at Third and Broadway streets, which has had the lowest local prices recently. On Friday the price for a gallon of regular unleaded there was $3.95.
Although the adjoining counties of Baker, Wallowa and Union are atop the list of most expensive gas prices, Baker County’s other neighbors have lower prices.
Malheur County has the sixth-lowest average price in Oregon, at $3.51. The price on Friday at the Farewell Bend truck stop was $3.89.
Grant County’s average price was $3.80.
All other counties in Eastern Oregon also had an average price below $4.
• Umatilla: $3.59
• Morrow: $3.58
• Harney: $3.79
• Lake: $3.83
