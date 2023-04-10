After having Oregon’s highest gas prices for most of the winter, at times exceeding the state average by nearly a dollar per gallon, Baker County’s average price has dropped or stayed steady while the state average has risen over the past several weeks.

The gap between Baker County’s average price and the state average has dropped to a little more than a dime.

