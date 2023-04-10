After having Oregon’s highest gas prices for most of the winter, at times exceeding the state average by nearly a dollar per gallon, Baker County’s average price has dropped or stayed steady while the state average has risen over the past several weeks.
The gap between Baker County’s average price and the state average has dropped to a little more than a dime.
On Monday, April 10, Baker County’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.09. That was 11 cents more than Oregon’s average of $3.98, which has risen by 29 cents since late January.
Baker County has also relinquished its position at the top of the list for average prices among the state’s 36 counties.
On Monday the county ranked 11th. Baker County’s average price has dropped by 30 cents per gallon since late January.
Josephine County, in southwest Oregon, had the highest average price on Monday, at $4.19.
Among the other counties with average prices higher than Baker County’s were two in the Portland metro area, Multnomah ($4.12) and Washington ($4.10), three on the coast, Curry, ($4.16), Tillamook ($4.16) and Clatsop ($4.15), and two east of the Cascades, Sherman ($4.17) and Harney ($4.11).
Among other counties in Northeastern Oregon, Wallowa’s average price Monday was $4.11, Grant was $4.03, Union $4.00, Malheur $3.90 and Umatilla $3.75.
