Baker County continues to have the highest average gasoline price among Oregon’s 36 counties, but the gap has narrowed considerably over the past month.
During that time Baker County’s average price has dropped by about 22 cents per gallon, while Oregon’s average has risen by 16 cents, according to the AAA auto club.
On Jan. 20 the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Baker County was $4.39. That was 27 cents more than the average in Wallowa County, which had the second-highest average, and 70 cents higher than the Oregon state average.
On Thursday, Feb. 23, Baker County’s average was $4.17 — 9 cents per gallon more than Curry County, and 10 cents more than Wallowa County.
Baker County’s average was 30 cents higher than Oregon’s, a drop of 40 cents from a month earlier.
Baker County’s average, which is driven primarily by prices at stations in Baker City, has dropped over the past six weeks while prices in some neighboring counties, in common with the state average, have increased.
In Malheur County, for instance, the average price has risen from $3.51 on Jan. 20 to $3.94.
Baker County’s average price, which was 88 cents higher than Malheur’s on that day, was 24 cents higher on Thursday.
Union County’s average price of $4.02 is the fourth-highest among counties, behind Baker, Curry and Wallowa.
The price Thursday was $4.19 at most Baker City stations, according to AAA’s Fuel Price Finder website.
That website doesn’t include Black’s Distributing at Third and Broadway streets, which has had prices well below the local average through the winter.
The price was Black’s on Thursday was $3.85.
Umatilla County has the lowest average price in Eastern Oregon, at $3.60 on Thursday.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.