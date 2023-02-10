Several law enforcement officials were honored during the inaugural Baker County Law Enforcement Recognition Banquet on Thursday evening, Feb. 9 at the Baker County Community Event Center.
The event started with a presentation highlighting accomplishments in 2022 from each of the four agencies — Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Baker City Police, Oregon State Police and Powder River Correctional Facility.
Then individual awards were handed out.
Dispatcher of the Year — Mandy Wirth
Wirth has been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 17 years. A letter nominating Wirth cited her care citizens, coworkers and other agencies.
Dispatcher of the Year — Meagan Colton
Those who nominated Meagan said that she has “energy to the end of time!” She is a bright spot in the dispatch center with her fierce attention to any and all situations, her proactive approach to solving problems, and her overall dedication to the discipline.
She also took on the bulk of the detailed planning for Thursday’s banquet.
Dispatcher of the Year — Melissa Brown
The nomination letter for Melissa was glowing in praise of her work. Her dedication and drive for accuracy and success has made her a valuable asset to the team. A coworker, who admittedly “doesn’t give praise lightly,” shared that Melissa was able to make CPR/First Aid fun and also commented on the quality of individual and instructor that he saw in Melissa.
Traffic Safety Deputy of the Year — Bo Hansen, Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Hansen was nominated for this award by three colleagues and peers. A central theme of each letter was recognition of his enthusiasm and eagerness around traffic safety by increasing patrol in specific identified areas, and that his extra efforts have undoubtedly made a huge difference in the communities he serves. In 2022, he conducted approximately 154 traffic stops!
Traffic Safety Trooper of the Year — Cody Bennett, Oregon State Police
Bennett was hired by OSP in March 2022, completed his academy training and reported to Baker City in May. In just seven months, his focus on traffic safety is more than impressive, conducting 467 traffic stops where he identified 509 total violations, while also handling an additional 356 reportable events assigned to him including 2 drunken driving cases and 22 crashes.
Parole and Probation Deputy of the Year — Debbi Wray
Wray has played an instrumental role in the newly established Mental Health Court Program and with her guidance, many clients have been able participate in this program in an effort to ensure positive changes while navigating the criminal justice system and receiving treatment for their behavioral health challenges. Wray is able to assist these clients with their needs, while still ensuring that they are held accountable.
Corrections Officer of the Year— Charlie Brinton, Powder River Correctional Facility
Brinton has been with the Oregon Department of Corrections for 25 years, serving a variety of roles including housing unit officer, work crew supervisor, fire crew supervisor, range master, and he has been very involved with the union the minimum-security facility in Baker City.
Brinton signed up for the Amend program at the facility. As part of the program, he has become a “contact officer” where he meets one on one with inmates to help the reach their goals of becoming better people, parents, and members of society once released.
Corrections Deputy of the Year — Tonya Murphy
Even though Murphy has been with the Sheriff’s Office for less than a year, she has made a huge contribution to the team. She never fails to show up with a good attitude and kind words, never failing to help whenever she can.
Corrections Deputy of the Year — Brandon Mastrude
Every two years the Sheriff’s Office takes part in the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association Jail Inspection. This is an intense inspection with 314 individual standards with each having several subcategories that must be in compliance. With Mastrude’s assistance and attention to detail the Baker County Jail has received a 100% on this inspection on the past two inspection cycles, after not receiving a perfect score in prior years.
Instructor of the Year — Trooper Dakotah Keys, OSP
Keys is an instructor for the Oregon State Police in four disciplines including defensive tactics, taser instruction, patrol tactics, and verbal judo. In the last year, Keys has worked to promote and coordinate interagency trainings in Baker County. His efforts have helped to improve officer skills and to foster positive relationships throughout the different agencies in the county.
2022 Live Saving Award — Deputy Chad Mills, Deputy Talon Colton, and Deputy Bo Hansen, Baker County Sheriff’s Office
These three deputies went above and beyond in the administration of CPR, driving the ambulance to the hospital and continuing CPR once arriving at the hospital. It was shared that “hospital staff appreciated their hands doing compressions and want them to know that their actions absolutely saved the patient’s life.”
2022 Live Saving Award — Officer Maja Lefever and Lt. Shaun Travis.
Lefever responded to a report that an inmate had entered the restroom and was committing self harm. She immediately responded to find the inmate lying on the floor with significant lacerations and blood loss. Lefever made an immediate decision to direct those around her and then worked to provide lifesaving measures until help could arrive. Travis locked down the institution, responded to the incident, and directed staff to different responsibilities. Once EMS had arrived, he changed positions withLefever and continued to apply direct pressure to the lacerations until the EMS team could relieve him. Both acted calm under pressure as they worked through this highly stressful situation.
Two awards were named in memory of Greg Walker, who fought cancer three times, after being diagnosed in 2001, 2010 and, one final time, in 2015.
“Greg Walker had a warrior spirit, a strong sense of right and wrong, and a passion for arresting impaired drivers,” according to a press release. “He was a loyal friend and devoted to his family.”
Greg Walker DUII Enforcement Deputy of the Year — Deputy Talon Colton
Colton had the highest number of DUII arrests in Baker County in 2022 with 23 arrests, and he undoubtedly saved lives by removing impaired drivers from Baker County roadways. He pursued and excelled at the Drug Recognition Academy and earned certification as a Drug Recognition Expert or DRE. Deputy Colton was nominated by four people for this award.
Greg Walker DUII Enforcement Trooper of the Year — Trooper Terry Simpson, OSP
rooper Simpson has displayed a dedicated focus on traffic safety, crash investigations, and DUII. He has shown a proactive interest in DUII enforcement with 10 DUII arrests. He consistently stays committed to the difficult tasks and willingly works additional hours to keep the roads safe.
Drug Recognition Expert recognition — Sgt. Wayne Chastain, Baker City Police
Chastain retired from his role as a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) in August 2022 after 20 years, and 16 years as a DRE Instructor. Chastain continues to work as a detective with the Baker City Police.
Deputy of the Year Dedication to Duty — Deputy Gabe Maldonado
Last year Maldonado took on a new challenge as a Community Service Deputy for the Sheriff’s Office. With very little oversight, he has quickly built relationships in all Baker County schools, creating positive relationships with youth and teachers. A fellow law enforcement officer sent an email recently regarding Maldonado noting that it is clear at school and community functions that parents and students know him and approach him often. He takes time on and off duty to talk to people and build those relationships daily. His commitment to our community is appreciated by so many.
Deputy of the Year Dedication to Duty — Deputy Chad Mills
Deputy Mills is highly respected across the board. A colleague from the Baker City Police rated Deputy Mills an 11 out of 10 and he knows that no matter what is going on, Mills is always willing to come assist.
Mills runs the reserve deputy program and is an excellent trainer. He has conducted 62 traffic stops, had 10 DUII arrests, pulled 92 cases and responded to 566 calls for service in 2022. Mills received three nominations for this award and a central theme of all of the letters is his willingness to lend a hand, offering advice, and teaching his coworkers.
Deputy of the Year Dedication to Duty — Sgt. Eric Colton
Colton is a dedicated member of the team who always makes sure that the reporting party is heard and that they know they are valued. He emphasizes the importance of serving and building a strong relationship with the community. He listens, he responds, and he cares.
Trooper of the Year Dedication to Duty — Trooper Cody Bennett
Bennett’s work production accounts for 22% of the workload for the OSP Baker City Office. In 2022, he responded to two unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 25 agency assists, 107 disabled motorist assistance, 69 driving complaints, 31 road hazards removed, and three warrants cleared.
Trooper of the Year Dedication to Duty — Trooper Terry Simpson
Simpson’s work production accounts for 16.5% of the workload for the OSP Baker City Office. He responded to 23 crashes and had a total of 13 arrests. He also responded to 62 agency assists, 210 disabled motorist assistance, 45 driving complaints, 34 road hazards removed and three warrants cleared.
Trooper of the Year Dedication to Duty — Trooper Dakotah Keys
Trooper Key’s work production accounts for 15.2% of the patrol workload for the Baker City Office. In 2022, he conducted 112 traffic stops with 197 violations while also handling 205 reportable events assigned to him. Of those events, 5 were DUIIs, 2 were crashes, and 19 were arrests. As a fish and wildlife trooper, he has been very active in many level of law enforcement, and members of the community frequently comment positively about his professionalism and friendly personality.
2022 Service to Community Award — Phoebe Wachtel, Baker City Police
She is a certified car seat technician and runs the car seat program for the county, she works with the local Rotary Club to fund the helmet program for the city and fits bike helmets for kids, she coordinates Community Night Out, participates in a variety of bike and pedestrian safety training with Head Start classes and schools in the community, she fills in wherever and whenever she is needed. She has an acute attention to detail and a huge heart; quietly giving and supporting the officers at the Police Department, and her community.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.