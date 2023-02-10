IMG950139.jpg

Maja Lefever, right, and Shaun Travis received a lifesaving award during the inaugural Baker County Law Enforcement Recognition Banquet on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

 Contributed Photo

Several law enforcement officials were honored during the inaugural Baker County Law Enforcement Recognition Banquet on Thursday evening, Feb. 9 at the Baker County Community Event Center.

The event started with a presentation highlighting accomplishments in 2022 from each of the four agencies — Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Baker City Police, Oregon State Police and Powder River Correctional Facility.

