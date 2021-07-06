Four Baker County projects will receive a combined $2.24 million in state and federal aid, the county’s two state legislators announced on Tuesday, July 6.
Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, said in a press release that projects across their districts, which include several counties besides Baker, total $54 million.
“With the state reopening and now this enormous amount of much-needed financial support, I’m optimistic about the future for our region,” Findley said in the press release.
Sources for the money include the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which President Joe Biden signed in March, the Oregon general fund and Oregon Lottery bond sales.
Baker County projects:
• $1.4 million for the Baker Early Learning Center.
• $500,000 to replace the water tower in Unity.
• $295,000 for the Orpheum Theatre renovation project on Main Street in Baker City.
• $45,000 for improvements to the Sumpter Valley Railroad.
Baker Early Learning Center
The Center, in the North Baker School building at 2725 Seventh St., houses the Baker School District’s kindergarten classes as well as preschool classrooms and agencies that provide other services to children and families, including a new childcare center that will be operated by the Baker County YMCA.
The Center opened in October 2020.
The school district will use the $1.4 million to finish moving modular buildings that will be part of the childcare center, to build a playground and to install a new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system (HVAC) in the building, the oldest part of which dates to 1909.
The district had planned to use money from the $4 million bond that district voters approved in May of this year to replace the HVAC system, said Lindsey McDowell, the district’s public information and communications coordinator.
The district will use the bond dollars to replace HVAC systems in all district schools. With costs potentially rising due to inflation, using the $1.4 million from the state for the Early Learning Center will help the district make the improvements to other schools even with inflation, McDowell said.
Orpheum Theatre
The Baker Orpheum Theatre Restoration project received $295,000 to continue work on restoring a theater space in downtown Baker City.
“Fantastic!” was the initial response from Aletha Bonebrake, chair of the building committee.
The Orpheum is a project by Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre. It started when David Burris donated money to buy the 1889 building, at 1821 Main St., in May 2016.
Work has continued with the support of grants totaling $265,000 and local donations of $255,000 (not including Burris’ donation to buy the building).
This latest infusion of funds will complete phase 5 (construction documents and permits) and move into phase 6, which includes structural work on the foundation, fly loft, and balcony.
“This new money will move us into construction. We are on the way,” Bonebrake said. “It’s a really big deal. It was lobbied for, I testified for it.”
The money will also help secure more grants for the project, she said.
“This will put us in reach to the larger foundations because they see the investment,” Bonebrake said.
The Orpheum project received a grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust in 2020 to develop a patronage database and narrative to share with potential donors. But that outreach hasn’t happened due to the pandemic.
Now that restrictions are easing, she said a team is ready to provide presentations to interested groups or donors. For information, call Bonebrake at 541-519-3255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.