The Baker County Sheriff’s Office has seized two donkeys, eight cats, four dogs and 23 chickens and cited the owner of the Baker Valley property where the animals were kept after investigating allegations of second-degree animal neglect.
Deputy Craig Rilee cited Virginia Lee Gould, 68, of Baker City, on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 14, on a Baker County Circuit Court warrant.
Gould is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 26. District Attorney Greg Baxter filed a petition Wednesday seeking a pre-trial order requiring Gould to forfeit the animals.
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office seized and impounded the animals on Jan. 7 after executing a search warrant on Gould’s property at 15742 Hunt Mountain Lane where the animals were being kept, according to the Sheriff’s Department and court documents.
The donkeys are now being cared for in the Keating area, and the other animals are being tended by volunteers with Best Friends of Baker.
Unless a security deposit or bond is posted within 72 hours of the scheduled hearing that would repay all costs incurred for the care of the two donkeys from Jan. 7 to the trial date in the matter, the donkeys would be forfeited, the petition states.
The charge of second-degree animal abuse, a Class B felony, alleges that Gould failed to provide minimum care for the animals.
In an affidavit filed in court Thursday, Baxter stated that “The dogs, cats and chickens were housed in cages that had feces several inches deep. The dogs and cats appeared to be in poor health. The donkeys’ hooves had not been clipped in quite some time, causing the donkeys to not be able to walk in a normal manner.”
Baxter added that “though the chickens were being held in deplorable conditions, the State is not pursuing charges for the chickens.”
