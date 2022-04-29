Phyllis Fox wasn’t about to tell the fast-talking man on the telephone any of the details on her Medicare enrollment card.
But she worries that other people might be temporarily fooled by the phone scam.
Fox, who lives in Baker City, said the caller, who spoke with a foreign accent, told her Medicare would be sending her a new card and that he needed the information from her current card.
Fox said the call came on her home line — she doesn’t have a cellphone.
After hanging up, she called a Medicare office and spoke with someone who told her the agency had been “inundated” recently with questions about similar scam calls.
According to AARP, phone scams have been common since the federal government sent a new card to every Medicare beneficiary between April 2018 and January 2019. The new cards are designed to reduce the risk of identity theft.
Previous cards showed the person’s Social Security number, but the new cards use a unique, randomly assigned combination of numbers and letters — the Medicare Beneficiary Identifier.
In a common type of phone scam, according to AARP, the caller asks the Medicare recipient to verify personal information or pay a processing fee to activate the new card.
According to AARP, Medicare employees won’t call unless they’re responding to a legitimate request from a beneficiary.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.