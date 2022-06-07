CORVALLIS — More than a dozen Baker County or North Powder students will receive degrees from Oregon State University this month.

Commencement ceremonies are set for Saturday, June 11 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, and Sunday, June 12 at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend.

Graduates from Baker City

• Emily Carter, bachelor of science, biology

• Zechariah Compos, bachelor of science, cum laude, sociology

• Augustena Cook, bachelor of science, agricultural sciences

• Jackson Cutler, bachelor of science, psychology

• Katrina Horn, bachelor of arts, Spanish

• Jesse Johnson, bachelor of science, chemistry

• Kourtney Lehman, bachelor of science, summa cum laude, agricultural business management

• Erik Ruby, bachelor of fine arts, art

• Casey Swanson, bachelor of science, summa cum laude, mathematics

Graduates from Haines

• Sally Blair, master of science, crop science

• Samuel Pointer, bachelor of science, agricultural sciences

• Katharine Sizer, doctor of veterinary medicine

Graduate from Durkee

• Ginnie Loveall, bachelor of science, botany

Graduates from North Powder

• Alexandra Colton, doctor of veterinary medicine

• Isaac Colton, bachelor of science, construction engineering management

