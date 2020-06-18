CORVALLIS —Seven Baker City students are among more than 7,000 who have earned degrees as part of Oregon State University’s class of 2020.
While Oregon State’s traditional commencement ceremonies were postponed due to the pandemic, the graduating students are being celebrated online. To watch celebratory messages and learn more about the Oregon State Class of 2020, visit https://commencement.oregonstate.edu/.
• Hannah J. Boruch, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences
• Ryan K. Cashen, Honors Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, Chemical Engineering
• Rebecca S. Colton, Master of Education, College Student Services Administration
• Bailey M. Hill, Bachelor of Arts, English
• Levi S. Mansuetti, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
• Bryson T. Smith, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
• Connor L. Yates, Master of Science, Robotics
North Powder:
• Taylor M. Martin, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences
