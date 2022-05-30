Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative and the OTEC Member Foundation have awarded college scholarships to 24 students in the cooperative’s area, which includes parts of Baker, Union, Grant and Harney counties.
Twenty students, some graduating from high school this year and some currently attending college, received $5,000 scholarships.
OTEC has also awarded four OTEC-EOU Rural Scholarship Program awards, which pays all tuition and fees for four years at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande for students who commit to graduating from EOU.
“We are very excited about the third year of this incredible partnership between OTEC and Eastern Oregon University,” said Lea Hoover, OTEC’s director of member and strategic services. “By allocating four of our scholarships to this program and leveraging a matched investment from EOU we can invest into our local communities directly, support local students and return value to OTEC member-owners through the internship projects that the students will complete throughout their four years at EOU.”
The four recipients of the OTEC-EOU Rural Scholarship:
• Maya Smith, Baker Early College
• Lauryn Pettyjohn, Grant Union High School
• Braden Carson, La Grande High School
• Ethan Peasley, Burns High School
Applicants for scholarships must be an active OTEC member or a dependent or tenant of an OTEC member to be eligible for scholarships. Scholarships are funded from unclaimed capital credits.
“We congratulate all the 2022 scholarships recipients and are proud to reward the students for their academic success and dedication to their community,” said Joe Hathaway, OTEC’s communications manager.
Baker County scholarship recipients include:
• Graduating high school seniors: Savannah Brown, Sydney Lamb, Gavin Stone, all from Baker High School.
• Returning college students: Jayme Ramos, Eastern Oregon University; Cheyenne Thamert, Central Oregon Community College.
