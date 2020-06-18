Petitions to recall Oregon Gov. Kate Brown are nothing new, but Suzan Ellis Jones, the Baker County Republican chair, thinks that this might be the year when the effort succeeds.
Last year, two separate petitions seeking to put a recall on a statewide ballot failed to gather the required number of certified signatures from voters.
This month a petition, which needs 280,050 signatures by Aug. 31 to force a recall election, has been making its way around with supporters meeting with groups of friends to collect signatures, Jones said.
Although the coronavirus pandemic has prompted the cancellation of many events where petition supporters might have gathered signatures, Jones said the impediment so far hasn’t been the pandemic but rather the frequently rainy weather.
At least a trace of rain fell in Baker City on 10 of June’s first 17 days.
Jones said that when the weather clears up — dry, warm conditions are forecast for the next several days — she plans to set up a booth at Geiser-Pollman Park where people can sign the recall petition.
Oregon Republican Party Chairman Bill Currier is the chief petitioner in the effort to unseat Brown, a Democrat who, as Oregon secretary of state, replaced John Kitzhaber as governor when Kitzhaber resigned in February 2015. Brown was elected to serve the remainder of Kitzhaber’s term in 2016, and then elected to a 4-year term in 2018.
Jones also said that she’s optimistic that Miners Jubilee will happen July 17-19, as that event would be a good opportunity to add signatures.
The Baker County Chamber of Commerce, which coordinates Miners Jubilee, has not decided whether to have the event in some form.
