A work group comprising Baker County and Baker City representatives has started reviewing the lodging tax program that helps pay for tourism promotion and economic development.
The six-member group plans to meet every week or two, said Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten.
She is representing the city in the group, along with City Councilor Joanna Dixon and City Manager Jon Cannon.
The county’s representatives are Bill Harvey, chairman of the county board of commissioners; Martin Arritola, chairman of the county’s Economic Development Committee; and Tyler Brown, chairman of the county’s Transient Lodging Tax Committee.
The work group’s next meeting is set for Wednesday, April 7, at 5 p.m. at the Courthouse, 1995 Third St.
Jason Brandt, president of the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association, also will be participating in the work group’s discussions.
County commissioners voted 3-0 on March 3 to propose that county and city officials create the group to review, and consider possible changes, to the lodging tax system that’s been in place since 2006.
Guests at motels, bed and breakfasts, RV parks, vacation rental homes, campgrounds and other lodging establishments pay a 7% tax. The tax is collected in Baker City, some other incorporated cities, including Halfway and Sumpter, and in unincorporated parts of the county. The tax generated about $440,000 in the most recent fiscal year.
Both the county commissioners and the Baker City Council have debated issues related to the lodging tax over the past year or so.
In 2020, commissioners delayed a decision on awarding a new contract to operate a visitor center in Baker City, a $77,000 annual contract that for many years has gone to the Baker County Chamber of Commerce.
Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort also submitted a proposal to operate the visitor center.
Earlier this year the Baker City Council rejected by a 4-3 vote a proposal from McQuisten to have the city withdraw from the 2006 agreement with the county, under which the county administers the tax program.
Under an ordinance, 70% of the tax revenue is spent for tourism promotion and 25% for economic development.
The county can keep up to 5% of the revenue for administrative costs.
Harvey said the work group’s purpose is largely informative.
“All we’re attempting to do is answer questions that one side or the other may have in regards to the normal policy and procedures and then to suggest or at least bring up the thought of something different if that’s what they would like to have,” he said.
The work group’s timeframe is tied to the county commissioners March 3 decision to extend the county’s contract with the Chamber of Commerce, for operating the visitor center, through Aug. 31, 2021.
McQuisten said the work group’s format is casual, and that any recommendations the group has will be presented to the commissioners or Baker City Council later.
“Anything that seems like something we may recommend in the future will head to the commissioners or council in a public meeting,” McQuisten said. “We are not there yet.”
Harvey said the public can attend work group meetings, though there will be limited seating.
“They’re not going to be involved in the meeting. They can ask us questions later or separately, they’re not going to be participants in the meeting, that’s not the purpose,” Harvey said.
