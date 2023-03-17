A male wolf continued to make nighttime forays into eastern Baker Valley this week to feed on two unburied cow carcasses, a state wildlife biologist said.

The black wolf, which was born in the spring of 2022 to the Lookout Mountain pack, has returned to the property, near the Baker City Airport, several nights in the past week, said Brian Ratliff, district wildlife biologist at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Baker City office.

