A male wolf continued to make nighttime forays into eastern Baker Valley this week to feed on two unburied cow carcasses, a state wildlife biologist said.
The black wolf, which was born in the spring of 2022 to the Lookout Mountain pack, has returned to the property, near the Baker City Airport, several nights in the past week, said Brian Ratliff, district wildlife biologist at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Baker City office.
The wolf was trapped in January and fitted with a GPS tracking collar. Ratliff said data from that collar placed the wolf on the property with the cow carcasses three times this week, including late on Wednesday, March 15.
Four other times the wolf was within about 150 yards.
At 11 p.m. on Thursday, however, the wolf had not returned to the valley, Ratliff said.
He said the wolf could potentially feed on the carcasses for weeks, consuming the bones and hide as well as the flesh.
“They eat everything,” he said.
Ratliff said he’s examined the stomachs of wolves and found little but bone fragments and hair.
His concern is that the wolf, which weighed about 75 pounds when it was trapped in January, will, once the carcasses are consumed, attack cattle and sheep, which are plentiful in that part of the valley.
So far there have been no reports of the wolf threatening livestock.
Ratliff said he helped a landowner, near the property with the cow carcasses, install protective fencing around a sheep pen on Thursday evening.
Ratliff said the landowner adjacent to the property with the cow carcasses buried a dead horse, a move Ratliff applauded.
He hopes the neighbor can arrange to bury the cow carcasses as well.
ODFW can’t force landowners to do so.
So long as a known attraction to wolves remains — the unburied carcasses — the owner of that property can’t legally shoot a wolf even if it’s attacking their livestock or working dogs, Ratliff said.
The restriction doesn’t apply to properties that don’t have a known attraction, he said.
Because the GPS tracking collar plots points on a 13-hour cycle (a shorter interval would drain the collar’s battery faster), Ratliff said he can’t pinpoint the animal’s location at any time.
But the location plots over the past week show a clear pattern, with the wolf coming into the valley at night and leaving before dawn.
