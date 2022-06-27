Paula Moe has a smile for every person who walks through the door at Sam-O Swim Center, from the oldest to the youngest and everyone in between.
“I think it’s a place for everyone — any shape, size, age,” Moe said. “It’s a safe, happy place.”
She is the aquatics director for the Baker County YMCA, and most hours of her day are spent here, in the semi-tropical atmosphere of the swimming pool.
The center, 580 Baker St., opens at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday for lap swim, followed by classes of water aerobics, swimming lessons, open swim and pool time for the Barracudas swim team. The pool is also open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for lap swim.
June 20 saw 140 users of the pool, who can range in age from 93 years to six months.
Some are here for their first time in the water; others have logged more laps than they’ll ever know.
But Moe and Koby Myer, CEO of the Y, are worried about the pool.
They need lifeguards.
“We lose five” lifeguards over the next few months, Moe said.
One family is moving, and other lifeguards will be heading back to college toward the end of summer.
This means she’ll lose swim instructors too, because lifeguards fill the dual role of teaching youngsters how to swim and making sure all swimmers are safe in the pool.
Moe needs one lifeguard for every 25 swimmers.
A typical open swim brings 65 people, which means at least three lifeguards are needed to keep an eye on the pool, plus one to work at Sam-O’s front counter.
And they have to rotate every 15 minutes — this is necessary, Moe said, for a break from sitting in the humid heat.
What’s it take to be a lifeguard?
Moe doesn’t mince words about the certification to become a lifeguard.
“It’s not an easy test,” she said.
First, a candidate must be at least 15, and pass three tests to even qualify for the training:
• Swim 300 continuous yards (the pool is 25 yards).
• Rescue a 10-pound brick from the bottom of the deep end, then swim while holding it out of the water for 20 yards — all in less than 1 minute, 40 seconds.
• Tread water for two minutes.
Swimmers who pass those tests can then begin the 30-hour certification class. The $350 cost is covered by the YMCA.
Lifeguards must be recertified every two years, and have in-service trainings once a month.
“Lifeguards are such a good team,” Moe said.
Anyone interested in learning more about the lifeguard process is encouraged to call Moe at the pool, 541-523-8328.
She also welcomes volunteers to help with swimming lessons.
“I use a lot of volunteers,” she said.
To be eligible, a volunteer must be 14 years old and pass a background check.
About the pool
Sam-O Swim Center opened in 1982. It is owned by Baker City, and managed by the Baker County YMCA.
“Without them we wouldn’t have this,” Moe said, gesturing at the pool where youngsters were preparing for swimming lessons. “It’s such a wonderful thing.”
All sessions for summer swimming lessons are full.
“Swim lessons are in high demand,” Myer said.
The pool had limited programs during the pandemic, but operations are back to normal.
At least, normal in terms of pool users.
“We need lifeguards,” Moe said.
And Myer would like to see swimming become a regular part of the school curriculum.
“We need the support of the community and the schools,” he said. “We need to rally around the community pool.”
For a schedule of offerings at Sam-O Swim Center, stop by the pool or go online to www.bakerymca.org/
sam-o-swim-schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.