It’s not every day you’ll see a campout in the library, complete with hiking and s’mores.
Not with real fire, of course — books are, obviously, kind of flammable.
But the night of June 16 saw unusual activity in the Baker County Public Library with the “Stuffed Animal Overnight Campout” — just one special activity organized for the summer reading program, which is themed “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”
“I had a lot of fun with this one,” said Missy Grammon, youth services coordinator.
Children handed their special stuffed animals to Grammon on the afternoon of June 16, and she gave each one a nametag on a lanyard.
Then the adventures ensued, written up in a journal entry that was picked up the next day, along with the animal.
An excerpt:
“Once we checked in at the library, we started our camp-out off with a fun hike! We climbed the bookshelves in the teen room and then hiked our way to the Storytime room.”
Winnie-the-Pooh was the camp’s night counselor, and after a story the animals “sat around the campfire and sang some camp songs and made s’mores!” The next library campout for stuffed animals is July 14 — animals need to be at the library before 7 p.m.
Reading challenge
Grammon has a full calendar with activities for all ages centered around the summer reading program.
The reading challenge runs through Aug. 26, and minutes can be tracked online through Beanstack (for a link, go to www.bakerlib.org/kids-teens/summer-reading-program).
Those who read five hours will earn a free book. As readers log more minutes, they become eligible for more prizes.
Adults can participate too for the chance to win gift cards to local businesses.
Here’s a highlight of the offerings at the library, 2400 Resort St.:
Books, Babies and Bubbles in the Park10 a.m. on Tuesdays in Geiser-Pollman Park, just across the Powder River from the library, through Aug. 30
Library Book Camp
Held Fridays at 10 a.m. at the library.
Reading Rebels Book Club
This summer book club for ages 10-12 meets at 3 p.m. every other Friday (July 8, July 22, Aug. 5 and Aug. 19).
D&D in the Library
This role-player game is held every other Thursday at 3 p.m. (July 14, July 27, Aug. 11 and Aug. 25).
Book Buddies
This book club for ages 7-9 meets at 10 a.m. July 13, July 27 and Aug. 24
Stuffed Animal Overnight Campout
July 14 (bring animals between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.)
Teen Crafternoon
July 19 and Aug. 16, 4 p.m.
Teen Movie Night
July 22 and Aug. 26, 6 p.m.
24-Hour Readathon
This challenge, to see how many books can be read in 24 hours, begins at 5 p.m. July 22 and concludes at 5 p.m. July 23.
Hike It Baby
This activity, in partnership with Building Healthy Families, happens July 27 and Aug. 24 at 3:30 p.m.
Flashback Friday Family Movie
July 29 and Aug. 12, 2 p.m.
