BAKER CITY — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 were closed for about five hours in parts of Baker and Union counties Wednesday night after a commercial truck hauling lumber crashed on a curve in the Burnt River Canyon southeast of Baker City, spilling 2-by-4’s across the freeway.
The eastbound lanes were initially closed at Baker City, and the closure was later extended to La Grande after truck parking areas filled in Baker City, said Tom Strandberg, a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The eastbound lanes reopened around midnight, Strandberg said.
Oregon State Police responded to a report of a commercial truck rollover at 6:55 p.m., according to an OSP report.
The crash happened on a curve near Milepost 332, about 28 miles southeast of Baker City.
OSP Sr. Trooper Nicholas Hagedorn wrote in a report that when he arrived, lumber was strewn across both eastbound and westbound lane, and the truck and trailer were overturned.
The truck driver, Damian Lee Williams, 27, of Rupert, Idaho, was evaluated by paramedics but declined transport to a hospital, according to Hagedorn’s report.
The trooper wrote that Williams “didn’t really know what happened but might have been going too fast around the corner,”
Hagedorn wrote that “witness statements and roadway evidence suggest speed was a factor in the crash.”
He cited Williams for driving while his license was suspended, and failing to drive within his lane.
Hagedorn wrote in his report that Williams’ dog, a red heeler named Drifter, ran from the scene and was not found.
