March was a failure in the mountains.
The month that forms the bridge between winter and spring typically inflates the snowpack around Northeastern Oregon, a vital source of water for agriculture, recreation and fish and wildlife habitat.
But the 2022 version was more akin to a punctured balloon.
And it wasn’t exactly bursting at the seams when March began.
The water content of the snow — a more relevant statistic than snow depth in predicting summer water supplies — dropped during the month at 13 of 17 measuring sites.
Last year was more typical, with 11 of those sites reporting a higher water content on the last day of March than on the first.
This year, every snowpack station had a water content below average as April arrived. And all but one had less water content this year than at the same time a year ago.
The individual sites ranged from 96% of average at Gold Center, near Granite, to just 28% of average at Barney Creek, near the South Fork of the Burnt River southwest of Unity.
Overall, the water content was 60% of average.
That’s a disturbing statistic for irrigation officials such as Doug Birdsall.
He manages the Powder Valley Water Control District, which supplies water from two reservoirs — Pilcher Creek and Wolf Creek — to farms and ranches in the North Powder area.
“We’re concerned,” Birdsall said on Tuesday, April 5. “It’s not looking real good. The reservoirs are pretty low and the snowpack is pretty low.”
Pilcher Creek Reservoir, which can supply water to Wolf Creek, was holding about 36% of its capacity, while Wolf Creek was at 18%.
“That’s real low for this time of year,” Birdsall said.
The abnormally dry March, besides contributing to the shrinking snowpack, also means fledgling crops need irrigation water earlier than usual.
Rainfall during March at the Baker City Airport totaled a meager 0.28 of an inch — barely a third of average.
Birdsall said he started supplying irrigation water on Wednesday, April 6. That’s about a week earlier than last year, which itself was drier than usual.
Although it’s too early to predict with great accuracy whether either or both of the reservoirs in his district will fill this spring, Birdsall said “it’s not looking likely at this point.”
Birdsall’s colleague, Wes Morgan, is also reluctant to forecast water supplies considering the many factors involved, including something as infamously unpredictable as weather.
Morgan manages the Burnt River Irrigation District in southern Baker County.
His district’s lone reservoir, Unity, is in rather better shape than Birdsall’s, at 67% of capacity on Tuesday, April 5.
But that statistic isn’t enough to convince Morgan to issue bold proclamations.
“I’m not confident by any means that it will fill,” Morgan said of Unity Reservoir.
One reason is the aforementioned water content in the snow at Barney Creek. Morgan measures the snow there, and he wasn’t pleased to calculate that the water content had plummeted from 7.4 inches at the start of March to 2.6 inches at month’s end.
Barney Creek is in the South Fork Burnt River drainage, which includes the highest mountains in the irrigation district and, as one of the last places to hold snow as spring progresses, is an important source of water for later in the spring and into summer.
Morgan points out that the current situation, with the snowpack at 28% of average, isn’t the worst he’s seen.
In 2015 there was no snow to measure at Barney Creek at the end of March.
Holding out hope for spring rain
Ralph Morgan slipped into his muck boots before starting his ranch work on Monday morning, April 4.
Turns out he needn’t have bothered with the boots.
Morgan, who runs his cattle herd near Baker City, said his choice of footwear was prompted by a forecast for rain.
And although showers did fall, the amounts, he said, were scarcely sufficient to dampen the ground, much less leave him slogging through puddles.
Morgan said the rain gauge at his home along the Powder River southwest of Baker City showed .12 of an inch.
Another gauge, in Bowen Valley just south of town, picked up half that much.
Morgan said there’s only patchy snow left at lower elevations, so he doesn’t expect a significant runoff into streams this spring.
The only potential savior, then, is a series of soggy spring storms.
“It’s not looking good, that’s for sure,” Morgan said on Tuesday, April 5. “Unless we get some rain it’s going to be a poor year, that’s the way it looks to me.”
Birdsall said spring rains can help in two main ways.
The most obvious, of course, is by keeping the soil moist when plants are beginning to grow, giving crops a solid start.
And if enough rain falls, he said, farmers and ranchers can get by without calling for any water, or at least much less water, from reservoirs. That allows irrigation districts to hold more water for release in the summer, when rain is much less likely.
“Rain would help a bunch,” Birdsall said.
Hoping for storms isn’t farfetched in Baker County.
Historically, spring is the wettest season here.
At the Baker City Airport, May has the highest average rainfall, at 1.42 inches, while June ranks second, at 1.26 inches. April’s average is 0.79. Combined, those three months account for 35% of the annual precipitation at the airport, where records date to 1943.
Lots of wind, little rain
The relatively few storms that have swept through Baker County since early in the winter have been stingy with their moisture, but quite generous with their wind.
But it’s a generosity that ranchers and irrigation officials don’t appreciate.
Ralph Morgan said the Monday cold front that convinced him to put on waterproof boots was an example of the persistent trends.
The scanty rain showers were propelled by wind gusts that exceeded 50 mph in several places.
That wind quickly evaporates most of what little moisture accompanied the storm, he said.
The storm also ushered in much colder air, with temperatures plunging into the 20s the mornings of Tuesday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 6.
With such chilly temperatures, a layer of ice forms on the ground surface, which prevents the water from soaking into the soil, Wes Morgan said.
Worse still, the wind dissipates that moisture.
The result, he said, is soil that’s dry and cold, the precise opposite of what alfalfa and other crops need.
“A bad combination,” he said.
Lower elevation snow receding
Although March can bring snow to even the lower valleys of Baker County, the month typically builds the snowpack primarily at higher elevations in the Elkhorn and Wallowa mountains.
That trend is reflected even in the generally dismal snowpack numbers for this March.
Of the four measuring sites where the water content increased during March, three are above 7,000 feet — Anthony Lakes, 7,125 feet, and two stations in the Wallowas, Aneroid Lake at 7,300 feet, and Mount Howard, near Wallowa Lake, at 7,910 feet.
The fourth site is Moss Springs in the western Wallowas, which is at 5,850 feet.
None of the four posted a significant boost in snowpack during March, however.
At Anthony Lakes, for instance, the water content increased during the month from 17.7 inches to 19.5.
In March 2021, by contrast, the gain was much greater — from 22.7 inches to 28.2.
At Moss Springs, the water content rose this March from 17.7 inches to 18.4. Last March the monthly increase was from 26.6 inches to 30.4.
The difference between this March and last, though, was much more dramatic at lower-elevation measuring stations. Several of those had increases during March 2021, but the opposite this year.
At Schneider Meadow, for instance, in the southern Wallowas north of Halfway, the water content this March dropped from 19.1 inches to 18.1. Schneider Meadow, although its elevation is a modest 5,400 feet, often is one of the snowier sites in the region, as the southern Wallowas are a focal point for winter storms.
Last March was more typical, as the water content at Schneider Meadow rose from 29.5 inches to 31 inches.
