Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield lost her father at age nine, and her mother at 14.
She vividly remembers her worries:
“What am I going to do? Where am I going to live?”
She thought about writing poetry, and owning a cat, and living in a cabin in the woods.
After four years in foster care, at 18 Pepin-Wakefield set out from Minnesota to seek her future.
“I headed to Oregon,” she said.
She bought 80 acres near John Day, and set about building a cabin.
She had no construction experience.
“None at all,” she said.
Except:
“I built a fort when I was a kid.”
But she had a book, and after a near miss falling a tree, she recruited some advice from a local.
But it was her perseverance, with a chainsaw and axe, that built a home.
She cut the first tree in April, and moved in by October.
She lived there alone for nearly a year, and would return every summer for three months to write and paint Along the way, she said she made friends in Grant County who became the family she didn’t have.
At the cabin she kept a journal, which inspired her book “Babe in the Woods: Building a Life One Log at a Time.”
The sequel is “Babe in the Woods: Self Portrait.” The third book in the series will be published this year.
“It takes the reader from when I was 18 to now, when I’m 60.”
Book reading and art show
Pepin-Wakefield will give a book reading and PowerPoint talk about her cabin on Thursday, March 2, starting at 6 p.m. at Churchill School.
She will have copies of her log cabin books, as well as “Suitcase Filled with Nails: Lessons Learned from Teaching Art in Kuwait,” the story about her experience as a university professor teaching art to Muslim women in the Middle East.
The following day, March 3, she will open a show of her paintings, also at Churchill, for the First Friday art walk at 5:30 p.m.
Cabin still stands
She still owns the cabin, although life took her away — first to Mendocino, California, then Port Townsend, Washington, where she lived for 26 years.
Now she lives along the Columbia River in The Dalles, and recently built an art studio and gallery. She’s planning a grand opening for later this year.
She specializes in landscapes painted on location — sometimes by moon light. Now closer to John Day, she drives to the cabin about twice a month.
It is a testament, she said, to “how well you can live simply. The cabin is still off the grid.”
“It hasn’t changed. I still use the same buckets to get water from the creek,” she said.
In 2015, she wasn’t sure it would survive the devastating Canyon Creek Fire. But thanks to dousings of water and fire retardant, the cabin still stood. The fire burned right to the property line.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.