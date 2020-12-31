The Baker County Health Department, in the midst of dealing with the pandemic, is also busy moving into its new office at 2200 Fourth St.
“The new location is more central to the community which increases accessibility to services,” said Nancy Staten, the Health Department’s director. “Having sidewalks will make it easier for families to walk to their appointments. The new building is larger and will increase our capacity to grow and offer new services when opportunities arrive. We are currently purchasing our new building instead of renting and that helps us become more fiscally responsible.”
The Health Department is moving from 3,200-square-foot building that the county has leased on Pocahontas Road, at the north edge of the city, for about 20 years.
The Fourth Street building has about 5,000 square feet of space.
County commissioners decided in early August to buy the building, which was constructed in 1970, for $500,000 from New Directions Northwest.
County Commissioner Bruce Nichols said one of the benefits of the move is the county was able to use federal money from the CARES Act for the $150,000 down payment and for much of the remodeling, which will cost an estimated $80,000 to $100,000.
The county will pay the remainder of the cost over 10 years at 3% interest. The building has a real market value of $515,000, according to the Assessor’s Office.
“It’s going well,” Staten said of the move. “We are very grateful for the work that has been done in a short period of time to make this venture possible.”
Staten said some services are limited this week, but she encourages residents to call the Department at 541-523-8211 to schedule appointments or help with immediate needs.
“We plan to be running as usual on Monday, January 4, 2021,” Staten said.
