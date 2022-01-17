Missy Grammon reads a book to, from left, Calvin Hobbs, Briley Ebell and Claire Hobbs during storytime at the Baker County Public Library. Grammon is promoting the program 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, which encourages the goal of reading 1,000 books before a child enters kindergarten.
Even after storytime is over, she clutches her cup of snacks and pulls the “Poke-A-Dot” book into her lap.
This series of board books is full of plastic circles that can be pushed in for a satisfying “pop.”
Every time Claire, who is almost 2, pushes the plastic dot, she looks up and grins.
She is, says her mom Makayla Hobbs, a reader who gathers stacks of books at home.
And this — a child drawn to books and reading — is what Missy Grammon hopes to encourage with a new program at the Baker County Public Library.
Grammon is the library’s youth services specialist. This month she is promoting a program called 1000 Books Before Kindergarten.
The goal is simple: read 1,000 books to a child before he or she enters kindergarten.
“A thousand books is a really good goal,” Grammon said. “That’s like two to three books a day.”
Paper forms to track books are available at the library, 2400 Resort St.
“Eventually it will be online,” Grammon said.
The program flyer breaks down how to reach the goal of 1,000 books:
• One book per day for three years: 1,095 books
• 10 books per week for two years: 1,040
• Three books a day for one year: 1,095
There aren’t many rules for this program. For instance, the flyer explains: “Any age appropriate books count. No matter where you get them or how many times you read them — they all count.”
Each sheet contains 100 circles. Once filled, it can be returned to the library for a reward.
When a child reaches the goal of 1,000 books, he or she will receive a diploma to recognize the milestone.
Early literacy
According to United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association, early literacy refers to “the natural development of skills through the enjoyment of books, the importance of positive interactions between babies and parents, and the critical role of literacy-rich experiences.”
The association explains that literacy development begins at birth, and that babies “learn language through social literacy experiences of parents interacting with them using books.”
Storytime
Grammon has storytime at the library every Tuesday at 10 a.m.
She also offers storytime via Zoom on the second and fourth Wednesdays, also at 10 a.m. Find a link on the library’s Facebook page.
On Fridays, Grammon leads StoryArt with a story and art project at 10 a.m. Space is limited, so inquire by calling the library at 541-523-6419.
