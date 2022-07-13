Crime scene tape remained in place in the parking lot at Baker Technical Institute, where police said a male juvenile was fatally shot early on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Another juvenile was arrested as a suspect.
An Oregon State Police forensics team was at the scene of a fatal shooting Wednesday morning, July 13, 2022, in the parking lot at Baker Technical Institute, on the Baker High School campus.
Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald
Crime scene tape remained in place in the parking lot at Baker Technical Institute, where police said a male juvenile was fatally shot early on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Another juvenile was arrested as a suspect.
A male juvenile was shot and killed in the parking lot at the Baker Technical Institute, on the Baker High School campus, early on Wednesday, July 13, and another male juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
The shooting was reported at 12:25 a.m., according to a press release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
The caller told a dispatcher that the shooting suspect had fled.
Baker City Police officers responded and found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound. Efforts to save the victim were not successful.
Police also found a female juvenile at the scene who was not hurt.
Police did not release the names or ages of any of the juveniles involved.
Greg Baxter, Baker County district attorney, said the suspect was being taken to a juvenile detention facility in The Dalles.
Baker Technical Institute is at the northwest corner of the BHS campus, north of the gymnasium.
The Major Crime Team, which includes representatives from the Baker City Police, Baker County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police, is investigating.
Employees from the Oregon State Police crime lab worked throughout the early morning hours to collect evidence and process the scene.
There is no danger to the public at this time, according to the press release.
The Baker School District sent out a notice, stating that “Activities scheduled on the main High School campus will continue. Please use the main entry of the building. Any activity scheduled in the BTI wing is cancelled until further notice.”
The district also stated in a press release that "those who could use emotional support at this time are encouraged to reach out to Karly Denton at the District Office: 541-524-2260."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.