A Baker City man accused of stealing a family’s dog and then leaving it to die outside town in 2020, and who was later ruled mentally unable to aid in his defense on criminal charges, is now mentally competent and is scheduled to attend a plea hearing Dec. 23.

Clayton Carter Hickman, 20, is scheduled to appear in Baker County Circuit Court at 1:30 p.m. that day.

