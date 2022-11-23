A Baker City man accused of stealing a family’s dog and then leaving it to die outside town in 2020, and who was later ruled mentally unable to aid in his defense on criminal charges, is now mentally competent and is scheduled to attend a plea hearing Dec. 23.
Clayton Carter Hickman, 20, is scheduled to appear in Baker County Circuit Court at 1:30 p.m. that day.
Hickman was arrested in July 2020 on charges of first-degree theft, a Class C felony, and two misdemeanors, animal abandonment and second-degree criminal trespassing.
He is accused of taking Kobe, an 8-month-old Chihuahua/wirehaired terrier owned by Stephanie Beard and her family, and abandoning the animal.
The Beards, with help from family and friends, searched for Kobe for more than a month.
Stephanie Beard and her husband, Luke, found Kobe’s remains on an embankment off Old Highway 30 southeast of Baker City on Sept. 2, 2020, while they were driving home from a day-long search in the Ebell Creek area.
Stephanie Beard said she attended the Friday, Nov. 18 hearing during which judge Robert Raschio determined that Hickman is able to aid in his defense.
Beard said on Friday that although she’s gratified that Hickman has been ruled mentally competent, she’s not confident that he will face significant punishment.
“I don’t know what justice would be,” Beard said.
She described her family’s ordeal after their dog went missing as a “nightmare.”
Beard said that although she and her husband didn’t know Hickman, then 18, well, they have helped other young people and agreed to let Hickman live in an outbuilding on their property temporarily in the spring of 2020, while he was completing his high school requirements.
Beard said they had no problems with Hickman until the day in July 2020 when Kobe went missing. Hickman had moved off the Beards’ property about a month earlier, she said.
Beard said she was “absolutely floored” when she learned, from a neighbor who was an eyewitness, that Hickman had taken Kobe.
Hickman was indicted on the theft, animal abandonment and trespassing charges by a grand jury on Aug. 27, 2020.
Hickman’s entry of a plea in court was postponed several times in the fall of 2020 and in the winter and spring of 2021.
On June 21, 2021, Judge Thomas B. Powers ruled that Hickman lacked the mental fitness to proceed with the criminal charges.
Powers was assigned the case after Judge Matt Shirtcliff of Baker County Circuit Court recused himself.
Stephanie Beard works for Baker County.
The potential conflict of interest also resulted in Hickman’s prosecution being handled by Rebecca Frolander, Wallowa County district attorney.
In a July 26, 2022, letter to Baker Court Circuit Court, Frolander wrote that New Directions Northwest, where Hickman was required to undergo mental health counseling, determined Hickman had completed “community restoration,” meaning he was mentally capable of assisting with his defense.
Judge Raschio made that determination official during the Nov. 18 hearing.
Hickman, who has not been incarcerated, was arrested on Sept. 13 of this year in Baker City on a charge of driving while under the influence of intoxicants. Hickman was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and reckless driving, based on the same incident, which happened Sept. 13, according to court records.
He pleaded guilty to the DUII charge on Nov. 16 and entered into a diversion agreement.
