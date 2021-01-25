A Baker City man who apparently regretted the story he told police that landed his fiancee in jail Friday afternoon, Jan. 22, on a domestic violence charge later called 9-1-1 allegedly threatening to blow up a building if he also wasn’t arrested.
Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman said the incident started when officers arrested Kellie Marrae Neary, 50, at the couple’s home at 1791 Valley Ave., Apartment 2, at 12:24 p.m. after responding to a report of a disturbance.
Neary was charged with fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence. She was lodged at the Baker County Jail and released at 7:30 p.m. Friday after posting 10% ($750) of the total $7,500 bail.
Duman said about 2 1/2 hours after Neary was arrested, David Allen Lyle, 49, called dispatch making threats.
“He said he was going to build a bomb and blow up a building if he was not arrested,” Duman said.
Lyle said he should be arrested because he had lied to police when they arrested Neary on the domestic violence charge, Duman said.
Because of the seriousness of Lyle’s threats, police took him to the jail where he was held on charges of first-degree disorderly conduct and harassment. Under Oregon law, those charges allege that Lyle “initiated or circulated a report, concerning an alleged or impending fire, explosion, crime, catastrophe or other emergency ... ” and that the threat “reasonably would be expected to cause alarm.”
Lyle, who police said was intoxicated when officers arrested him at 2:48 p.m. Friday, was held at the jail for a time and later granted a conditional release with a date and time to appear in court.
Although Lyle, who has a prior background with explosives, made no specific reference to which building he planned to blow up, Duman said officers believed it was prudent to take him into custody.
“Anytime anybody is making a threat of that nature, we have to take them seriously,” Duman said.
