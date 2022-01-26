A Baker City man was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 25, on charges that he kicked in the front door of a Baker City home two days earlier, pointed a handgun at the woman who lives there and threatened to kill her if she called 911.
Tyler Joseph Anders, 32, is charged with first-degree burglary, which is a Class A felony, unlawful use of a weapon, a Class C felony, and several other felony crimes.
Anders, who was convicted in 2013 of first-degree burglary in Baker County and is on probation for that felony conviction, is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class C felony. Other charges include pointing a firearm at another person, an unclassified misdemeanor; coercion, a Class C felony; and menacing constituting domestic violence and second-degree criminal mischief, both Class A misdemeanors.
The incident happened Sunday evening, Jan. 23.
According to records from the Baker County District Attorney’s office, Anders allegedly broke into a home and pointed a gun at a woman with whom he had a previous relationship. A 10-year-old was in the home at the time and witnessed part of the episode.
Anders then left the home but later sent threatening text messages to the woman, according to court records.
Anders was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in the Farewell Bend area southeast of Baker City.
Oregon State Police are expected to release details about the pursuit and arrest later today, Jan. 26.
