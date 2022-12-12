Baker City Police arrested a man late Sunday, Dec. 11, after he allegedly broke into a home on Kirkway Drive, pushed the homeowner and stole two shotguns.
Cory Dustin Trebilcock, 30, of Baker City, was arrested about 11 p.m. at 3575 Kirkway.
Kirkway Drive is just east of the Powder River. The street runs south of Hughes Lane and connects to H Street.
The homeowner, Saburo Suyenaga, told police that he was sleeping when he heard someone pounding on his front door, as well as his dog barking, Police Chief Ty Duby said.
Suyenaga, who is 85, told police that when he walked into his kitchen he found a man standing there.
He told police that the man, later identified as Trebilcock, pushed him and walked into a bedroom where he took two 12-gauge shotguns.
Suyenaga told police he had never before seen Trebilcock.
Duby said that according to a police report, Trebilcock told an officer that he owned the home. But when the officer asked what the address was, Trebilcock gave an address on Campbell Street, not Kirkway Drive.
Police arrested Trebilcock and took him to the Baker County Jail.
He is charged with multiple crimes, including first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, third-degree robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is also accused of illegally entering Suyenaga’s Nissan Xterra, which was parked in his driveway.
