Baker City Police arrested a man Tuesday morning, March 2, on charges that he burglarized his mother’s home and violated a restraining order she had filed against him.
Police were called to Carla Koplein’s home in the 3100 block of Grove Street about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Police Chief Ray Duman stated in a press release.
Koplein told officers that her son, Raleigh David Rust, 46, of Baker City, had kicked in her front door and was attempting to gain access to her bedroom where she had taken refuge, Duman stated.
Police entered the home and arrested Rust without incident. He is being held at the Baker County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, a Class A felony; and the Class A misdemeanor charges of first-degree criminal trespassing, violation of a restraining order, violation of a release agreement, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and one count of harassment.
Damage to the front door and bedroom door of Koplein’s home was estimated at about $700, Duman said.
Rust also is accused of entering, through a window, the property at 3115 Grove St., owned by Nelson Real Estate, and kicking over a metal sign. Damage was estimated at $600, Duman said.
Rust was prohibited from being on the Nelson Real Estate property as part of a Baker County Jail release agreement, Sgt. Wayne Chastain wrote in a court document.
Rust was arrested Feb. 6 on an earlier charge of trespassing on that property.
