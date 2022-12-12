A Tigard man is accused of trying to punch a Baker City Police officer who was waiting with the man while a tow truck extricated his car from beside Highway 7 south of town on Friday, Dec. 9.
Nicholi Ooom Miller, 40, was released from the Baker County Jail on Monday afternoon, Dec. 12. He is charged with assaulting a police officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Miller’s car slid off the highway and became stuck near Milepost 43, about 6 miles south of Baker City on Thursday, Dec. 8, Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby said.
Another driver apparently gave Miller a ride to Baker City, where he took a room at a local motel.
Duby said that according to reports, police were called out several times on Friday morning, Dec. 9, to reports that Miller was acting strangely.
He was reported to be standing in the middle of 10th Street near H Street at one point, and another person staying at the motel reported hearing Miller yelling.
Duby said Baker City Police officer Koby Essex drove Miller on Friday morning to the spot along the highway where his car was stuck so he could drive home after a tow truck extricated the car.
Later, Oregon State Police received a report of a man standing in thte middle of the highway in that area.
Essex returned around 12:30 p.m. and offered to stay with Miller until his car was freed.
While they were waiting, Miller allegedly punched Essex in the chin, Duby said.
Essex arrested Miller and drove him to the jail.
