A Baker City man is accused of using a machete to break two windows at the Baker City Auto Ranch on Monday, Feb. 7, taking two car key fobs and driving away in one vehicle from the dealership at 2514 10th St.
Tracy Blaze Crum, 21, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, at 3435 Eighth Drive in Baker City, and taken to the Baker County Jail, according to a report from Talon Colton of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. Crum’s bail was set at $15,000. He could be released by posting 10% of that amount.
Crum is accused of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He is scheduled to enter a plea on Feb. 25 at 1:15 p.m. in Baker County Circuit Court.
Baker City Auto Ranch employees reported the burglary at 5:51 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, according to Colton’s report.
Baker City Police officers responded.
Colton wrote in his report that Baker City Police Officer Justin Prevo told him, at about 11:24 p.m., that Crum reportedly was at 3435 Eighth Drive.
Colton said he and Deputy Chad Mills drove to the address and saw a grey 2015 Honda CRV with Auto Ranch dealer plates and no temporary registration, in the driveway of the home.
Colton said he and Mills talked to Crum, and that Crum handed Colton two key fobs, one for the Honda and another for a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck. Both fobs had Auto Ranch ID tags, Colton wrote.
Colton wrote that Crum also admitted using a machete to break windows to get inside the dealership. He told Colton that he initially left on foot, but then returned later and drove away in the Honda.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.