A 30-year-old man is facing several charges, including three felonies, after multiple incidents in Baker City last weekend in which he allegedly stole a car, stole guns from his parents’ home, and ran away from a police officer before being arrested.
Christopher Keith Brown was arrested at about 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 7 in Baker City.
An arrest report lists Brown as living in Nampa, Idaho, but a court record shows his address as 2345 Campbell St. in Baker City.
According to an affidavit from Baker City Police officer Mason Powell, who arrested Brown, Brown initially ran away and tried to ride away on a four-wheeler before Powell tackled him.
According to the affidavit, Brown “began grabbing the sling on my patrol rifle and gained control of the barrel. I retained my rifle and put Chris in a control hold until he eventually gave up.”
Brown is in the Baker County Jail, with bail set at $145,000. He could be released by posting 10% of that amount.
Brown is scheduled to enter a plea on May 25 at 1:30 p.m. in Baker County Circuit Court.
He is charged with three Class C felonies — first-degree theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Brown is also charged with interfering with a police officer and failure to perform duties of a driver, both Class A misdemeanors.
Brown is on probation through November 2023 stemming from a conviction in Idaho, according to a press release from Baker City Police.
According to the press release, police learned about 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 that Brown had taken a vehicle from his parents' home without permission. That vehicle was later found.
According to Powell’s affidavit, he learned, at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, that Brown had also taken multiple guns from his parents’ home without permission, and then taken the guns to a relative’s home near Sumpter. Police had information that Brown owned a tan or brown Toyota Camry sedan.
According to the press release, "police had information that the suspect still may have a firearm in his possession and was having mental health issues along with possible alcohol and drug use. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office assisted by sending a deputy out of the city to take custody of the original stolen vehicle and firearms left in that vehicle."
About the same time, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police also had a report of criminal trespassing at a home on Canal Avenue in south Baker City, in which a man walked into a driveway and acted in a belligerent way.
According the press release, two residents confronted the man, who drove away in a Toyota Camry, knocking down a mailbox in the process. Powell wrote in his affidavit that he found the mailbox in the street near Fifth and Canal.
Police also received a report from someone who followed the Camry after it hit the mailbox. The pursuer confronted the Camry's driver, and according to a police report the pursuer punched the driver in the face twice. The Camry driver then fled on foot.
A short time later police responded to a report of a man running through private property in the 1300 block of 10th Street. Police found the Camry, registered to Brown, in the 1300 block of Eighth Street.
While police were searching in that area they received a report around 10:45 p.m. that a man had stolen a white Geo Tracker from the 1300 block of 16th Street.
The Tracker’s owner told police that there were two rifles in the vehicle, a .22 caliber and a .222 caliber.
The owner’s son-in-law, who is living on the 16th Street property, told police that as he was walking toward the house at about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, someone drove the Tracker through a closed gate, driving north on 16th Street and turning left onto Estes Street. The vehicle caused about $600 in damage to a gate support post, according to the police report.
A police affidavit states that Brown, after he was arrested near his parents' home, told police where the Geo Tracker was. Police recovered the vehicle, and the two rifles. No one was at the home at the time of the arrest, according to the press release.
"I want to commend officers from the Baker City Police for diligently working on this case all night and bringing it to a successful and safe resolution," Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby said. "I also want to thank the Baker County Sheriffs Office for their assistance and help with this case throughout."
