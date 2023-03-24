A Baker City man is accused of tampering with a potential witness in a kidnapping and robbery case from last year in which three people are charged with felonies.
Bryson Scott Buchanan, 32, is in the Baker County Jail on multiple charges. Some charges are related to an accusation that he assaulted a different man — not the potential witness.
Buchanan’s bail was set at $650,000, and he could be released by posting 10% of that amount.
Buchanan is scheduled to enter a plea to two counts of witness tampering, which is a Class C felony, in Baker County Circuit Court on April 3 at 1:30 p.m.
According to an indictment, Buchanan, between Jan. 25 and Jan. 30, physically assaulted and threatened the kill the potential witness if the man attended a trial.
The man could be a witness in a case against Heather Aimy-Mae Winston, Joseph William Dial and Daniel Jose Harding-Ortiz, who have been charged in the kidnapping and robbery case.
A grand jury indicted Winston on six counts, including first-degree kidnapping, coercion, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault and menacing. She has been in the Baker County Jail, on $350,000 bail, since she was arrested on Nov. 2, 2022.
She is accused of assaulting and threatening a Baker City man and his girlfriend, confining the woman to a home and taking money from her in late October.
Dial and Harding-Ortiz were arrested in mid December in connection with the same incident.
Harding-Ortiz was granted a conditional release on Feb. 1.
Dial remains in the jail.
Buchanan was not involved in the October incident, Baker County District Attorney Greg Baxter said.
Both Winston and Dial are tentatively scheduled to go to trial later this year.
In addition to the tampering charge, Buchanan is charged with second-degree assault, a Class B felony, in connection with an alleged assault against a different man, Baxter said.
Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 crime, with a mandatory minimum prison sentence, on conviction, of five years and 10 months.
