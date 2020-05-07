A Baker City man arrested on a charge of third-degree criminal mischief at Geiser-Pollman Park Friday is accused of throwing knives at trees, light poles, birds and squirrels and could face additional charges.
Oregon State Police Sr. Trooper Nicholas Hagedorn cited and released Jamie Joseph Weiss, 55, of Baker City at 5:04 p.m. at the park.
Hagedorn wrote in his media log report that he responded to the alleged knife-throwing incident because Baker City Police officers were busy with another call.
Hagedorn said Weiss placed the knives on the ground at Hagedorn’s request and admitted to throwing knives at a tree and a utility pole in the park. The officer seized the knives.
He wrote in his report that upon further investigation, Weiss reportedly had thrown knives at and damaged multiple trees in the park. Hagedorn stated that he later learned that Weiss had been throwing the knives at birds and squirrels as well, and at multiple utility poles along Madison Street.
Hagedorn said the information would be referred to the District Attorney’s office for consideration of additional charges.
