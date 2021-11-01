A Baker City man was arrested on drunken driving, reckless driving and attempting to elude charges Friday afternoon, Oct. 29 after passing multiple vehicles at speeds estimated at more than 90 mph.
Robert Anthony Rigsby, 36, was arrested on Foothill Road near the Anthony Lakes Highway, northwest of Haines, according to a press release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident started about 4:30 p.m. Friday when Deputy Talon Colton, who was driving south on Highway 30 near Chandler Lane, about halfway between Baker City and Haines, saw a northbound Toyota Tundra pickup truck passing multiple vehicles.
Colton turned around and pursued the truck, which Colton estimated exceeded 90 mph at times. Colton lost sight of the truck near the intersection of Pocahontas Road and Anthony Lakes Highway, about a mile west of Haines. Colton continued on the Anthony Lakes Highway.
Around that time, a resident called Baker County Dispatch and reported seeing a Toyota Tundra pickup truck with body damage on the right side driving past his home in that area.
Colton saw a truck matching that description and stopped it at 48540 Foothill Road. As he was talking to that driver, a 2000 Toyota Tundra with body damage on the right side pulled into the driveway of that address, according to the press release.
Rigsby was the driver of the second truck, and he told Colton he knew the deputy was following him and that he had purposely driven away when Colton, who had turned on his flashers, tried to stop him.
Colton drove Rigsby to the Baker County Jail, where a breath sample had an alcohol concentration over three times the legal limit of 0.08, according to the press release.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.