The 48-year-old Portland area man who police are investigating in connection with the fatal shooting of a Patriot Prayer member in downtown Portland Saturday night was arrested June 8 near North Powder after allegedly driving at over 100 mph on Interstate 84.
Michael Forest Reinoehl is under investigation in the killing of Aaron “Jay” Danielson, according to a report by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
He’s posted videos and photos of demonstrations that he’s attended in Portland since late June, accompanied by the hashtags #blacklivesmatter, #anewnation and #breonnataylor, the Portland newspaper reported Monday.
On June 8 both Reinoehl and his 17-year-old son, whose name wasn’t listed in an Oregon State Police report, were arrested after an OSP trooper saw the pair apparently racing on I-84.
Reinoehl was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also cited for driving while uninsured, driving while suspended, and for speeding.
He is wanted for failing to appear in Baker County Circuit Court on those charges, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Reinoehl’s 17-year-old son was charged with driving under the influence of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The incident started about 12:47 a.m. when OSP Sr. Trooper Nicholas Hagedorn saw a 2005 Cadillac STS and a Subaru Impreza traveling at 111 mph and apparently racing. The vehicles were eastbound on Interstate 84 near Milepost 286 at North Powder.
Hagedorn pulled over the Cadillac. He notified the Baker County Sheriff’s Office and deputies found the Subaru on a county road off the freeway near Milepost 298, the Medical Springs Highway exit.
Reinoehl, who was driving the Cadillac, showed signs of impairment and consented to sobriety tests, according to Hagedorn’s report.
Hagedorn found “usable amounts of marijuana and unidentified prescription pills” in the Cadillac. He also found a loaded, concealed Glock pistol for which Reinoehl did not have a concealed handgun license.
Reinoehl’s 11-year-old daughter was riding in the Cadillac, which resulted in the recklessly endangering another person charge.
