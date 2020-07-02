A man charged with attacking his wife and son with a knife at their Huntington home on Jan. 25, 2020, has been sentenced to three years in prison.
David Ladell Rosiere, 48, of 15 E. Monroe St. in Huntington, pleaded guilty June 10 to one count of attempted second-degree assault, a Class C felony, in a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office. Rosiere also pleaded guilty to a lesser included charge of fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Judge Russell B. West, a visiting Senior Circuit Court Judge, discharged the charge and no punishment was imposed, as part of the plea agreement.
Also, charges of first-degree assault, a Class A felony, and second-degree assault, a Class B felony, were dismissed. Both crimes carry mandatory minimum prison sentences upon conviction — 90 months for first-degree assault and 70 months for second-degree assault. A charge of unlawful use of a weapon was dismissed in the agreement as well.
Rosiere was allowed credit for time served in the Baker County Jail from his Jan. 25 arrest to his departure for prison on June 17. His sentence also includes a 36-month post-prison supervision requirement. Judge West also agreed to recommend a drug and alcohol plan during post-prison supervision and no contact with his victims, his wife, Crystal Rosiere, 47, and his son, Codie Rosiere, 25.
District Attorney Greg Baxter said he consulted with Rosiere’s family members in developing the plea agreement. They wanted the defendant to get mental health and substance abuse treatment as part of the plan, Baxter said. Through the agreement, David Rosiere avoided the lengthy mandatory minimum sentences he might have faced had he been convicted of the original charges in a trial, Baxter said.
Codie Rosiere sustained cuts on his arms and was stabbed in the back when his father attacked him, Baxter said. Crystal Rosiere was slashed across the forehead.
