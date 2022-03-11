A Baker City man who was arrested in November 2021 and accused of stealing items from outside Baker City homes and from several unlocked vehicles has pleaded guilty to several crimes and been sentenced to more than four years in prison.
Brendon Michael Smith, 27, pleaded guilty on March 2 to unauthorized use of a vehicle, identity theft and second-degree burglary, all Class C felonies.
Smith’s total prison sentence is 56 months. None of the convictions carries a mandatory minimum sentence, so he would potentially be eligible for early release.
Baker City Police arrested Smith on Nov. 8 while he was in the 2003 Mercedes sedan where police said he lived.
He was released from the Baker County Jail on Nov. 16, after posting 10% of the $40,000 bail.
Police arrested Smith again, on additional charges related to an investigation, on Nov. 23 at the Baker County Courthouse where Smith was scheduled to enter a plea on the charges for his Nov. 8 arrest.
He remained in the Baker County Jail until Wednesday, March 9, when he was transferred to the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his prison term.
During Smith’s arrest on Nov. 8, police found multiple items that had been taken from outside homes and from unlocked vehicles, according to a press release from Baker City Police.
Police Chief Ty Duby said the police department had received multiple calls about Smith in October, from residents who said they had seen the black Mercedes parked in their neighborhoods.
On Oct. 27 a resident on Indiana Avenue called police and reported that a man was sitting in a black Mercedes outside the caller’s home.
Police found Smith in the car with multiple items that had been stolen, according to the press release. Smith had other items that police believe were stolen, but they couldn’t find the theft victims.
Smith was cited and released on Oct. 27, Duby said.
On Nov. 5, owners of Hills Auto Parts and Repair at 800 Campbell St. reported that several vehicles, some belonging to customers and some to the business, had been entered, with items taken from inside. The value of the items is approximately $1,950, according to an affidavit filed as part of the case by Baker City Police officer Johnathan Parsons.
Smith was identified as a suspect through video surveillance at the business, Duby said.
On Nov. 8, police again talked to Smith after he parked in a lot on East Campbell Street, Duby said. They found more stolen items. Police arrested Smith and this time he was lodged in the Baker County Jail.
Duby said Smith told police that he drives around the city, taking packages from porches and other items outside homes.
Duby said Smith also said that he goes through parking lots at local motels, looking for unlocked vehicles and stealing items from those vehicles.
According to court records, when he was arrested Nov. 8, Smith had the personal identification of a Baker City resident, as well as personal checks from that person’s account.
Duby said Smith has “addiction issues.” He said he believes Smith owns the Mercedes, although he doesn’t have insurance on the car.
In addition to the prison term, Smith was ordered by Judge Matt Shirtcliff to pay a total of $1,448.25 in restitution to three theft victims.
