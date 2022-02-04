A Baker County grand jury has indicted a Baker City man on three charges stemming from a car chase that led to his arrest on Jan. 25 near Farewell Bend.
Tyler Joseph Anders, 32, fled from police who were trying to arrest him on multiple charges from a Jan. 23 incident in which Anders allegedly broke into a Baker City home, pointed a handgun at a woman and threatened to kill her if she called 911.
On the morning of Jan. 25, police, who had been alerted that Anders was a suspect in the Jan. 23 incident, saw him driving a silver Dodge Avenger near Huntington.
Anders refused to stop. He is accused of driving in the wrong lane at high speed directly at a car driven by Baker City Police Detective Christopher Sells, according to the grand jury indictment on Thursday, Feb. 3.
That resulted in a charge of recklessly endangering another person, a Class A misdemeanor.
Anders was also indicted on a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, a Class C Felony, and reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor.
The pursuit ended when Anders drove over a spike strip and an Oregon State Police patrol car forced his car off the road on Old Highway 30 near Farewell Bend.
Anders is scheduled to enter a plea on Feb. 16 at 1:15 p.m. in Baker County Circuit Court.
Anders has been in the Baker County Jail since his arrest on Jan. 25. His bail is $30,000, and he could be released by posting 10% of that amount, according to court records.
Anders is represented by court-appointed attorney Damien Yervasi of Baker City.
As for the Jan. 23 incident, Baker County District Attorney Greg Baxter filed a motion on Thursday, Feb. 3, to dismiss those charges against Anders, which included first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, coercion, menacing, being a felon in possession of a firearm and pointing a firearm at another person.
However, those charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they can be filed again.
Baxter said on Friday, Feb. 4, that the Jan. 23 incident is still under investigation and may be pursued in the future.
The charges related to the Jan. 25 constitute a separate incident, and Baxter said he will continue to prosecute Anders on those charges.
