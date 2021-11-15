A 30-year-old Baker City man was hit and killed by a freight train Sunday evening, Nov. 14 in what police said appeared to be an intentional act by the man.

Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola died at the scene.

The 200-car freight train, which was traveling at about 40 mph, hit Myers-Gabiola at about 5:29 p.m., said Sgt. Wayne Chastain of the Baker City Police Department.

Chastain said police don’t believe the incident was either accidental or a result of foul play.

He said Myers-Gabiola, based on what the train crew saw, was kneeling on the tracks near a trestle across the Powder River southeast of Wade Williams Park.

Chastain said the train was rounding a corner when the crew saw something on the tracks.

When the crew realized it was a person, they initiated an emergency stop procedure, but the train had no chance to stop quickly enough to avoid hitting Myers-Gabiola.

None of the train crew was hurt, said Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad.

The train was stopped for about three hours before being allowed to resume its trip, Chastain said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.