breaking Man kneeling on train tracks hit, killed By JAYSON JACOBY jjacoby@bakercityherald.com Nov 15, 2021 Nov 15, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago

A 30-year-old Baker City man was hit and killed by a freight train Sunday evening, Nov. 14 in what police said appeared to be an intentional act by the man.

Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola died at the scene.

The 200-car freight train, which was traveling at about 40 mph, hit Myers-Gabiola at about 5:29 p.m., said Sgt. Wayne Chastain of the Baker City Police Department.

Chastain said police don't believe the incident was either accidental or a result of foul play.

He said Myers-Gabiola, based on what the train crew saw, was kneeling on the tracks near a trestle across the Powder River southeast of Wade Williams Park.

Chastain said the train was rounding a corner when the crew saw something on the tracks.

When the crew realized it was a person, they initiated an emergency stop procedure, but the train had no chance to stop quickly enough to avoid hitting Myers-Gabiola.

None of the train crew was hurt, said Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad.

The train was stopped for about three hours before being allowed to resume its trip, Chastain said.
