A man who told police he had been living in a homeless camp in Baker City for about a month is accused of attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly tried to drive his car over another man who was living at the same camp on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Brian Kidd Kallio, 26, was arrested Saturday evening. He is also charged with attempted first-degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
His bail was set at $400,000. He could be released by posting 10% of that amount, $40,000.
Kallio is scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing in Baker County Circuit Court on Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.
Baker City Police officer William Mercado described the investigation in a probable cause affidavit.
Mercado wrote that he responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident about 7:02 p.m. Saturday at Settler’s Loop, the street that connects 17th Street and Pocahontas Road. The paved street runs through the Elkhorn View Industrial Park.
Mercado wrote that he talked with Robert Goodwin, who reported the incident. Mercado also saw Kallio’s 2003 Nissan Maxima in the irrigation ditch that runs beside Settler’s Loop.
Goodwin told Mercado that he was riding in Kallio’s car as they returned to their camp. Goodwin said Kallio put on his seatbelt, revved the car’s engine and said his, Kallio’s, life was over. Goodwin said he got out of the car.
“Brian then spun the car around and intentionally tried to run Robert and his tent over with his vehicle, which resulted in Brian driving the vehicle into the creek,” Mercado wrote in his affidavit.
After talking with Goodwin, Mercado drove to the north end of Settler’s Loop, at Pocahontas, where Oregon State Police Sr. Trooper Tim Schuette had arrested Kallio around 7:28 p.m.
Schuette told Mercado that Kallio was “hitting himself and threw himself on the ground when he had arrived.”
Mercado wrote that he called for mental health experts to meet with Kallio.
Mercado then went back to the camp to continue his interview with Goodwin.
Goodwin said he had been staying with Kallio at the camp and that they had been getting along until the past few days when “Brian appeared to become paranoid.”
Goodwin said that Kallio’s car missed him by about 2 feet.
Around 8 p.m., Mercado met Baker City Police Officer Mark Powell, who had interviewed Kallio. Mercado and Powell interviewed Kallio at the police department.
Kallio told the officers he had meet Goodwin about a week earlier, and that they had been living in Kallio’s car. Kallio told the officers that he wanted to kill Robert “because of a past relationship that he had been building over the past year, because Robert had been hinting that the relationship was not real.”
Mercado wrote that Kallio admitted using methamphetamine and marijuana. He told the officers he had used both drugs around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, or about 90 minutes before the incident.
Kallio told the officers that after Goodwin got out of the car, he “pushed the gas pedal all the way to the floor,” spun around twice and tried to run Goodwin over before crashing into the ditch.
Kallio said he “attempt to throw a machete at (Goodwin) in another attempt to kill him but missed.”
Kallio said he then walked away, heading north.
Mercado arrested Kallio at 9:07 p.m. and took him to the emergency room at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center for a medical evaluation. Mercado said he also did a field sobriety test on Kallio in the hospital lobby.
At 10:14 p.m. Mercado drove Kallio to the Baker County Jail, where he remains.
