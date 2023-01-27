Missing dog
Kobe, an eight-month-old Chihuahua/wirehaired terrier, went missing from the Beard home in Baker City in July 2020.

A Baker City man who stole a family’s dog and left it to die outside town in 2020 has pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and animal abandonment.

Clayton Carter Hickman, 20, pleaded guilty on Jan. 18 in Baker County Circuit Court.He will serve 30 days in jail and 18 months of probation on the theft charge, which is a Class C felony.

