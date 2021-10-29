A Baker City man was sentenced to 75 months in state prison after pleading guilty to breaking into a Baker City home in September and stealing a handgun.
Alexander Prentice Griffin, 30, of Baker City, pleaded guilty on Oct. 14 to attempted first-degree robbery, a Class B felony.
Griffin was initially charged with first-degree robbery, a Measure 11 crime that on conviction carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 90 months.
The 75-month sentence for attempted robbery is not a mandatory minimum, and Griffin could potentially qualify for a reduction in the sentence.
Griffin also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Several other counts were dismissed in a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office. Those charges are first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, menacing, pointing a firearm at another and first-degree criminal trespassing.
A grand jury indicted Griffin on those charges based on an incident that happened Sept. 17 at Dennis Glerup’s home at 1305 Seventh St.
Glerup told police that when he returned home he found a person inside, wearing a mask. Glerup told police the person pointed at Glerup’s head a .44 Magnum pistol that belongs to Glerup, then fled.
Baker City Police linked the Sept. 17 incident to a Sept. 15 burglary at a vacant home and shed at 2610 Clark St., where an estimated $10,000 in tools, along with copper items, had been taken.
Police obtained a search warrant for a travel trailer parked at 2260 Wabash St. in south Baker City, where police believed Griffin was living. Police executed the search warrant the evening of Sept. 17 and found several items that had been stolen from the Clark Street home, and the gun stolen from Glerup’s home earlier that day.
Police also found other items that they suspect were stolen elsewhere, possibly from local storage units over the past year. Police also found methamphetamine and “items indicative of drug trafficking,” according to a press release from Baker City Police.
Police arrested Griffin the evening of Sept. 17. He was taken to the Baker County Jail on a parole violation charge. He had been released from the jail recently after spending three days there on a separate parole violation charge.
