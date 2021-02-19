A 31-year-old man arrested Thursday, Feb. 18 for allegedly stealing items from several cars in Baker City is also a suspect in the theft of gold plates and other items from St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cathedral.
Baker City Police arrested Joshua Milton Thomas late Thursday. He was taken to the Baker County Jail, where he remained Friday on charges of aggravated theft by receiving, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, attempted entry of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of heroin.
Police started investigating after a resident stopped an officer about 10:15 p.m. Thursday and said a man in dark clothing was trying to enter vehicles on Kirkway Drive at the north end of town, according to a press release from Baker City Police.
Officers followed tracks in the snow leading to the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway and found Thomas. While talking to him, officers found that he had several items reported stolen from the cathedral, includiing the Bishop’s chalice, a second chalice, a silver and gold crucifix and three gold plates. The estimated value of all the items is $11,000, according to the press release.
Police Chief Ray Duman said officers will continue the investigation to determine whether Thomas stole the items.
Police determined that Thomas entered at least six vehicles on Kirkway Drive and took items with a total value of about $600. Thomas also tried to break into at least 13 other vehicles on that street.
