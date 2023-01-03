Police are investigating an incident Monday, Jan. 2 in Baker City in which a man sustained a non-life-threatening knife wound to his leg while fighting with another man.

No arrests have been made, and police are trying to determine whether it’s a case of self-defense, District Attorney Greg Baxter said on Tuesday morning.

