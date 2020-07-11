A Baker City man who failed to show up in court last May to accept a plea bargain with the District Attorney’s Office and was arrested when he came back to town this spring, has been sentenced to a year more in prison than he bargained for.
Steven Lynn Whitney, 53, was sentenced Monday in Baker County Circuit Court by visiting Judge Annette C. Hillman, who serves Crook and Jefferson counties. Whitney was represented by attorney William Thomson.
Whitney pleaded no contest to the charge of first-degree failure to appear, a Class C felony, for skipping out on the sentencing a year ago. He will serve one year in prison, with credit for time served, for that crime. Upon release, he will be placed on two years’ post-prison supervision.
The one-year prison term for failing to appear will be served consecutive to a 46-month sentence for one count of delivering methamphetamine, a Class B felony, committed on March 3, 2017. Whitney will be placed on 3 years’ post-prison supervision upon release.
The court recommended as a condition of post-prison supervision that Whitney obtain substance abuse treatment.
He was ordered to forfeit all controlled substances and weapons seized during the investigation and to have no contact with Tiffany Steele.
An additional crime of possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony, was not charged, according to court records.
Other counts dismissed with no conviction were manufacturing methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine, bribe giving, felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree theft and supplying contraband.
As part of the agreement with the District Attorney’s Office, three counts of possessing methamphetamine and three counts of delivering methamphetamine from a March 14, 2018, grand jury indictment against Whitney also were dismissed. Those crimes allegedly took place on Dec. 17, 2016, Dec. 21, 2016 and Feb. 20, 2017. They had been consolidated with the March 2017 crimes for purposes of trial had the case proceeded.
Members of the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested Whitney on May 27 of this year at a house at 2715 Second St. Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman said neighbors had reported suspicious activity at the house, and one of the officers thought he had seen Whitney back in town a few weeks earlier.
Officers obtained a search warrant and executed the warrant at the Second Street house at about 11:30 the morning of May 27. Whitney was taken into custody without incident and had been held at the Baker County Jail on $100,000 bail since.
