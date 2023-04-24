A Huntington man who eluded police during a vehicle chase on March 25 and was later arrested on unrelated charges and taken to the Malheur County Jail in Vale, is accused of multiple crimes, including possession of two stolen cars, illegally killing a buck deer and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

An Oregon State Police trooper stopped the Honda Accord that Jason Deloye Shaw, 39, was driving about 11 a.m. on March 25 in Huntington.

