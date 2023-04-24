A Huntington man who eluded police during a vehicle chase on March 25 and was later arrested on unrelated charges and taken to the Malheur County Jail in Vale, is accused of multiple crimes, including possession of two stolen cars, illegally killing a buck deer and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
An Oregon State Police trooper stopped the Honda Accord that Jason Deloye Shaw, 39, was driving about 11 a.m. on March 25 in Huntington.
The car had been driven out of an illegal campsite along the Burnt River near Huntington recently, according to an OSP report.
Shaw fled police in the Accord, and the trooper terminated the pursuit, according to the report.
Police later went to the campsite and, after obtaining a search warrant, found a buck deer, a gun and two stolen vehicles, according to the OSP report.
Police interviewed Shaw on March 31 at the Malheur County Jail, where he was cited on multiple charges, including reckless driving, eluding police, possession of stolen cars and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The Baker County District Attorney’s office filed charges on the four charges on April 20. The eluding and felon in possession charges are both Class C felonies. Reckless driving and the wildlife violation are both Class A misdemeanor.
Shaw is scheduled to be arraigned in Baker County Circuit Court on Thursday, April 27 at 1 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.